-
-
Charley Hoffman shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 08, 2020
-
Highlights
Charley Hoffman uses nice approach to set up birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Charley Hoffman lands his 205-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Charley Hoffman hit 11 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 26th at 2 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson, Sepp Straka, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Sam Burns, Aaron Wise, Michael Thompson, Hideki Matsuyama, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.
Hoffman got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 eighth, Hoffman hit his 117 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.
At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Hoffman hit a tee shot 235 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.