Carlos Ortiz posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the final round of the Vivint Houston Open
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Carlos Ortiz sinks a 22-foot birdie to win Vivint Houston Open
In the final round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Carlos Ortiz makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Carlos Ortiz hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, and finished the round bogey free. Ortiz finished his day in 1st at 13 under; Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Carlos Ortiz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
Ortiz missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Ortiz hit his 220 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 5 under for the round.
