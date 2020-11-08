In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Cameron Tringale hit 5 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson and Sepp Straka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Tringale got a double bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Tringale to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Tringale's 145 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Tringale chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Tringale hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tringale at 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Tringale chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to even for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.