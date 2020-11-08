Cameron Davis hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Davis finished his day in 68th at 15 over; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 13 under; Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Davis got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Davis hit a tee shot 135 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.

Davis got a double bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Davis to 4 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Davis's tee shot went 176 yards to the left rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.