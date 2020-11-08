In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, C.T. Pan hit 5 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his round tied for 56th at 4 over; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under; and Sepp Straka, Talor Gooch, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

C.T. Pan got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving C.T. Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Pan hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Pan hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.