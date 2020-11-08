Brooks Koepka hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his round in 6th at 8 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under; and Sepp Straka, Talor Gooch, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Brooks Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brooks Koepka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Koepka had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Koepka's 123 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Koepka hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 5 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 6 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 5 under for the round.

Koepka got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Koepka to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Koepka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Koepka to 5 under for the round.