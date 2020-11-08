  • Brice Garnett putts well in round four of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Brice Garnett makes a 42-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Brice Garnett sinks a 42-foot birdie on No. 9 in Round 4 at Vivint Houston Open

    In the final round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Brice Garnett makes a 42-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.