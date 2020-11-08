-
Brice Garnett putts well in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brice Garnett sinks a 42-foot birdie on No. 9 in Round 4 at Vivint Houston Open
In the final round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Brice Garnett makes a 42-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Brice Garnett hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his round tied for 50th at 3 over; Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 11 under; Talor Gooch, Sepp Straka, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brooks Koepka is in 6th at 8 under.
Brice Garnett got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brice Garnett to 1 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Garnett's tee shot went 211 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Garnett hit an approach shot from 268 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to even-par for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Garnett chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
Garnett got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to even for the round.
Garnett hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
