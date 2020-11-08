Brian Stuard hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 49th at 3 over; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson, Sepp Straka, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Sam Burns, Aaron Wise, Michael Thompson, Hideki Matsuyama, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stuard had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Stuard's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Stuard's tee shot went 250 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Stuard chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.