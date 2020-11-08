-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Brian Harman in the final round at the Vivint Houston Open
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
November 08, 2020
Highlights
Brian Harman sinks 18-foot birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Brian Harman makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Brian Harman hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Harman finished his round tied for 24th at 3 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson and Sepp Straka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama is in 4th at 9 under.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Brian Harman hit a tee shot 135 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Harman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.
