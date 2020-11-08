In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Brandt Snedeker hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 over; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson and Sepp Straka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Snedeker suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to even-par for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.