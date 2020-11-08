Austin Cook hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 24th at 3 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under; and Sepp Straka and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Cook chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Cook chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Cook had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Cook's 160 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Cook hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.