-
-
Adam Scott shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 08, 2020
-
The Takeaway
A Phil phinish, Day’s swing change, DJ’s comeback
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Vivint Houston Open, where Phil Mickelson finished with a walk-off shot of the day, Jason Day is in contention while undergoing a swing change and Dustin Johnson bounces back after missing two weeks due to COVID-19.
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Adam Scott hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 32nd at 1 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under; and Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 10th, Scott's 122 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
Scott hit his tee at the green on the 237-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.
Scott got a double bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Scott to even-par for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Scott hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Scott chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scott to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.