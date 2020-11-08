Adam Long hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 11th at 6 under; Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 11 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 3rd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch and Sepp Straka are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Long had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Long's 139 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Long's his second shot went 39 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.