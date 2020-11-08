-
-
Aaron Wise shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 08, 2020
-
Highlights
Aaron Wise sinks short birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open
In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Aaron Wise makes a 7-foot birdie putt at the par-4 14th hole.
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Aaron Wise hit 7 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 13 under; Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.
After a 307 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Wise chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Wise chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.