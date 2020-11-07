-
-
Zach Johnson shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 07, 2020
In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Zach Johnson hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 47th at 2 over; Sam Burns, Jason Day, and Sepp Straka are tied for 1st at 8 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 4th at 7 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, Dustin Johnson, and Corey Conners are tied for 5th at 6 under.
Johnson got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Johnson hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Johnson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Johnson to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.