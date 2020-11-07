In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Will Gordon hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gordon finished his round tied for 19th at 2 under; Sam Burns, Jason Day, and Sepp Straka are tied for 1st at 8 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 4th at 7 under; and Aaron Wise and Dustin Johnson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Will Gordon's 122 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Will Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, Gordon hit his 122 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Gordon had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Gordon's 156 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gordon had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gordon to 7 under for the round.