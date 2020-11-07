Viktor Hovland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Sam Burns and Jason Day are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, and Corey Conners are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hovland had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hovland hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Hovland's tee shot went 135 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hovland's 143 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Hovland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hovland's tee shot went 161 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Hovland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.