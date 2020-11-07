-
-
Tyrrell Hatton putts well in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 07, 2020
-
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton’s approach from the trees leads to birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Tyrrell Hatton hits his 171-yard approach from the trees to 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Tyrrell Hatton hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hatton finished his round tied for 19th at 2 under; Dawie van der Walt is in 1st at 8 under; Sam Burns, Jason Day, Sepp Straka, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Brown and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Tyrrell Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tyrrell Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 eighth, Hatton hit his 79 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.