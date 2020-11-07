-
Troy Merritt shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Troy Merritt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 37th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 8 under; Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, and Corey Conners are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a 306 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Merritt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Merritt hit an approach shot from 96 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to even for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Merritt hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
