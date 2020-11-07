In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Tony Finau hit 5 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Sam Burns and Jason Day are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, Dustin Johnson, and Corey Conners are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Tony Finau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Finau hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Finau chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Finau's 158 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.