-
-
Talor Gooch shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 07, 2020
Talor Gooch hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 19th at 2 under; Sam Burns, Jason Day, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sepp Straka is in 4th at 7 under; and Dustin Johnson and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a 303 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Gooch chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Gooch got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
Gooch got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th Gooch hit his tee shot 331 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.