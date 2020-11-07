Sungjae Im hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his round tied for 64th at 6 over; Sam Burns, Jason Day, and Sepp Straka are tied for 1st at 8 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 4th at 7 under; and Aaron Wise and Dustin Johnson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Sungjae Im's tee shot went 253 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Im's tee shot went 155 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Im had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.

Im tee shot went 136 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Im to 3 over for the round.