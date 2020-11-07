-
Shane Lowry putts well in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Shane Lowry hit 8 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lowry finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Sam Burns and Jason Day are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, Dustin Johnson, and Corey Conners are tied for 5th at 6 under.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Shane Lowry hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shane Lowry to 1 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Lowry chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Lowry hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.
Lowry got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 2 under for the round.
