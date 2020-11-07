In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Sepp Straka hit 9 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Straka finished his round in 4th at 7 under; Sam Burns and Jason Day are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Carlos Ortiz is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-5 third, Straka's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Straka hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Straka chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 4 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.