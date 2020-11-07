In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Sean O'Hair hit 5 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. O'Hair finished his round tied for 60th at 5 over; Dawie van der Walt is in 1st at 8 under; Sam Burns, Jason Day, Sepp Straka, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Brown and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 6 under.

O'Hair got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, O'Hair hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to even-par for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, O'Hair got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing O'Hair to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 2 over for the round.

O'Hair got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 3 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 4 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, O'Hair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved O'Hair to 3 over for the round.

After a 226 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 4 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 5 over for the round.