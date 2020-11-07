  • Scottie Scheffler shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler makes a 16-foot birdie putt at the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Scottie Scheffler closes with birdie at Vivint Houston Open

    In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler makes a 16-foot birdie putt at the par-3 9th hole.