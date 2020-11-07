Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 56th at 4 over; Sam Burns and Jason Day are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, and Corey Conners are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Scheffler at 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 155-yard par-3 green 15th, Scheffler suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 3 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Scheffler's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Scheffler hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.