Scott Piercy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Piercy finished his round tied for 36th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Scott Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, Piercy missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Piercy had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to even-par for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Piercy hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Piercy's tee shot went 160 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.