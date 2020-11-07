Scott Harrington hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 65th at 6 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 8 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Dawie van der Walt, and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Harrington got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, Harrington missed a birdie attempt from 16-feet taking a par. This left Harrington to 1 over for the round.

After a 222 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Harrington had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harrington to 3 over for the round.

After a 220 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Harrington chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to 4 over for the round.