Scott Brown shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Brown hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 23rd at 1 under; Sam Burns, Jason Day, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sepp Straka is in 4th at 7 under; and Dustin Johnson and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Brown had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Brown's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Brown's tee shot went 161 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.
