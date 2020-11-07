-
Satoshi Kodaira shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Satoshi Kodaira hit 8 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his round tied for 37th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 8 under; Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, and Corey Conners are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
Kodaira got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Kodaira's 151 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
