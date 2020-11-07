In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Sam Burns hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his day in 1st at 9 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Sepp Straka is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Sam Burns's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Burns got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Burns to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Burns's 117 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Burns chipped in his third shot from 29 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Burns's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Burns's tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th Burns hit his tee shot 319 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Burns to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Burns had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.