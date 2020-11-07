-
-
Russell Knox shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 07, 2020
Russell Knox hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 15th at 3 under; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 8 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Dawie van der Walt, and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Knox's tee shot went 157 yards to the left rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Knox had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
Knox his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Knox to 1 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Knox chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Knox's 205 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, Knox missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Knox to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.