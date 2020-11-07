Russell Henley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 29th at even par; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 8 under; Sam Burns, Dawie van der Walt, Jason Day, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Brown and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Henley hit a tee shot 233 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Henley had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Henley's tee shot went 202 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.