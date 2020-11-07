-
Patton Kizzire shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 07, 2020
Highlights
Patton Kizzire makes short birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open
In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Patton Kizzire makes a 7-foot birdie putt at the par-3 15th hole.
Patton Kizzire hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 8th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 9 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Sepp Straka is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even-par for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even-par for the round.
