Padraig Harrington hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 28th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Harrington chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to even for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Harrington hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to even for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Harrington's tee shot went 246 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.