Nate Lashley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lashley finished his round tied for 29th at even par; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 8 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Dawie van der Walt, Scott Brown, and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Nate Lashley had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Lashley's tee shot went 250 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 2 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Lashley hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Lashley's 149 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lashley had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.