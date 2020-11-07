-
-
Michael Thompson putts well in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 07, 2020
-
Highlights
Michael Thompson jars birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open
In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Michael Thompson makes a 16-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Michael Thompson hit 10 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 8 under; Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, and Corey Conners are tied for 5th at 6 under.
Michael Thompson got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Michael Thompson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Thompson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.