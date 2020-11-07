In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Max Homa hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 36th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Homa chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Homa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Homa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Homa got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 2 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Homa's 131 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to even for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Homa hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.