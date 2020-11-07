Maverick McNealy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his round tied for 23rd at 1 under; Sam Burns, Jason Day, and Sepp Straka are tied for 1st at 8 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 4th at 7 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, Dustin Johnson, and Corey Conners are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Maverick McNealy chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, McNealy had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, McNealy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, McNealy's 147 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, McNealy hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.