7-over 77 by Matt Jones in third round of the Vivint Houston Open
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Matt Jones hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Jones finished his round in 68th at 8 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 8 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Dawie van der Walt, Scott Brown, and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Jones tee shot went 227 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Jones to 1 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 7 over for the round.
