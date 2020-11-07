Mark Hubbard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 40th at 2 over; Dawie van der Walt is in 1st at 8 under; Sam Burns, Jason Day, Sepp Straka, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Brown and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hubbard hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Hubbard's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Hubbard had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Hubbard at 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.