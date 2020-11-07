-
-
Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 07, 2020
-
Round Recaps
Brandt Snedeker leads by two after 18 at Vivint Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Brandt Snedeker turned in a 5-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead over the field into Friday.
Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hughes finished his round tied for 31st at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 8 under; Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, and Corey Conners are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Mackenzie Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mackenzie Hughes to 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Hughes hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to even for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Hughes chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.