In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Lanto Griffin hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his round tied for 54th at 4 over; Sam Burns, Jason Day, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sepp Straka is in 4th at 7 under; and Dustin Johnson and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Lanto Griffin's 79 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Griffin chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Griffin's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Griffin had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Griffin's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to even for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Griffin's his second shot went 10 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.