In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Kristoffer Ventura hit 7 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Ventura finished his round tied for 54th at 4 over; Sam Burns and Jason Day are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, Dustin Johnson, and Corey Conners are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Ventura got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ventura to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Ventura's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 3 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Ventura got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ventura to 7 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 6 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 5 over for the round.

Ventura got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 6 over for the round.