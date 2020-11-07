In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Kramer Hickok hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 35th at 1 over; Sam Burns, Jason Day, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sepp Straka is in 4th at 7 under; and Dustin Johnson and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Hickok's 143 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Hickok had a 209 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hickok hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hickok at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Hickok chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hickok's 200 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hickok had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hickok hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 eighth. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Hickok's tee shot went 145 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.