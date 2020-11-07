In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Kevin Chappell hit 8 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 52nd at 3 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 8 under; Sam Burns, Dawie van der Walt, Jason Day, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Brown and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Chappell got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chappell to 1 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Chappell chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.

At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 46-foot putt saving par. This put Chappell at even for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Chappell's tee shot went 159 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Chappell got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Chappell to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Chappell's 148 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Chappell had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 2 over for the round.