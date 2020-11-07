-
-
Justin Harding shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 07, 2020
-
Highlights
Justin Harding rolls in 13-footer for birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Justin Harding makes a 13-foot birdie putt at the par-4 13th hole.
In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Justin Harding hit 9 of 13 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Harding finished his round tied for 44th at 2 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 8 under; Dawie van der Walt, Jason Day, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Scott Brown, and Corey Conners are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Harding's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Harding chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harding to 2 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Harding reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harding to 1 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Harding's tee shot went 129 yards to the left rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.