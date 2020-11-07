In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, John Huh hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 35th at 1 over; Sam Burns, Jason Day, and Sepp Straka are tied for 1st at 8 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 4th at 7 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, Dustin Johnson, and Corey Conners are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Huh had a fantastic chip-in on the 237-yard par-3 11th. His tee shot went 256 yards to the right intermediate rough and his second shot went 39 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Huh's 149 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to even for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Huh hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Huh got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Huh to even-par for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Huh hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.