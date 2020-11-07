Jhonattan Vegas hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 35th at 1 over; Sam Burns, Jason Day, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sepp Straka is in 4th at 7 under; and Dustin Johnson and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Vegas had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 13th, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Vegas's 137 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Vegas had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, Vegas missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Vegas's 129 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Vegas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Vegas to 2 under for the round.