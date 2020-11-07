In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Jason Day hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Carlos Ortiz; Sam Burns is in 1st at 9 under; and Sepp Straka is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Day's his second shot went 4 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Day chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Day reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Day at 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Day's 167 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.