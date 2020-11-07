  • Jason Day shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Jason Day lands his 22-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

